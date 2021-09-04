Advertisement

Lexington Eagles hangs on to beat the Thrall Tigers in their home opener

The Eagles jump to an early 21-0 lead in the first half and have to fight off the Thrall Tigers in the 2nd half for the win
By Dewane Garrett II
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - With no Jarred Kerr playing tonight, the Eagles get their first victory of the beating the Thrall Tigers 38-34. Next week the Eagles will travel down Highway 77 to face the Rockdale Tigers at Tiger stadium for a 7:30pm kickoff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

Latest News

St. Joseph overwhelms Waco Methodist to force halftime mercy rule
St. Joseph overwhelms Waco Methodist to force halftime mercy rule
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell stays perfect in 2021 after 38-6 win over Hempstead in home opener
Normangee retains undefeated regular season streak with win over Iola
Huntsville Hornets sting the Willis Wildkats for the victory