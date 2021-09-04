Lexington Eagles hangs on to beat the Thrall Tigers in their home opener
The Eagles jump to an early 21-0 lead in the first half and have to fight off the Thrall Tigers in the 2nd half for the win
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - With no Jarred Kerr playing tonight, the Eagles get their first victory of the beating the Thrall Tigers 38-34. Next week the Eagles will travel down Highway 77 to face the Rockdale Tigers at Tiger stadium for a 7:30pm kickoff.
