Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery

22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint near Northgate in 2019.(Brazos County Courthouse)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 22-year-old Navasota resident Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week for robbing two men at knifepoint in the Northgate bar district in College Station in January 2019.

According to College Station police, the two victims were depositing money around 3:30 a.m. on January 20, 2019, when Ramos robbed them with a knife. Police say Ramos stabbed one of the victims multiple times in the head and neck then demanded money for the second victim. Ramos ran away but investigators were able to identify him through security footage in the area.

Ramos pleaded guilty to the robbery but claimed no memory of the incident.

Brazos County Judge John Brick sentenced Ramos to 45 years in prison on Tuesday afternoon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

