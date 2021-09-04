Advertisement

Normangee retains undefeated regular season streak with win over Iola

Normangee Panthers win big over the Iola Bulldogs, 51-14.
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The Bulldogs could not find their rhythm tonight as they struggled to contain Normangee’s offense.

Iola would be the first on the board with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Kyler Dreher. Normangee’s Izaha Jones will respond to the Bulldogs touchdown with a 27 yard rushing touchdown, putting the Panthers in the lead 7-6. They would continue with the pressure with another rushing touchdown from Jones, widening the lead even further. The Panthers would go on to score 28 points in the second quarter, holding Iola to six points until the fourth quarter.

Normangee will attempt to keep the streak going as they host Chilton next week.

Iola will try to pick up their first victory of the season when they take on Lovelady next Friday.

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -

