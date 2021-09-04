St. Joseph overwhelms Waco Methodist to force halftime mercy rule

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles (1-1) bounced back after a season-opening loss to the Calvert Trojans with a decisive mercy rule victory over the Waco Methodist Bulldogs at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex in Bryan. After exchanging touchdowns early in the first quarter, the Eagles locked it down on defense. They refused to let the Bulldogs anywhere near the endzone the rest of the way while senior Levi Rice put his athleticism on display, snagging two touchdowns for the Eagles. It was an onslaught until the referees ended the game on a 51-6 mercy rule. The Eagles will look to use the momentum from tonight’s blowout win when they take on their rivals from Allen Academy next week. Kickoff is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. from the St. Joseph Athletic Complex in Bryan.

