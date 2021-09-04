Advertisement

Texas Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane Ida relief

Texas Task Force One
Texas Task Force One(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -80 members of the Texas Task Force One returned home after spending five day days on the ground in Louisiana.

The team conducted search and rescue operations in some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas including St.Charles, Jefferson, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes.

Team members say they were glad to help their neighbors in need.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be able to walk onto someone’s very worse day when they feel like no one is there to help them and be able to give them just a little lift and be able to help them get the things they need to be able to get their lives back to as close to normal as they can get as quickly as possible,” said Christy Bormann, Texas Task Force One Technical Search Specialist.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

Latest News

Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry strengthens into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Western Gulf
Hundreds of people attended United Way's fall fundraising campaign.
United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off fall fundraising event
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3