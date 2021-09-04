United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off fall fundraising event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Football season is back and a local organization is kicking off their annual campaign drive.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center had a full house of fans of the United Way of the Brazos Valley. The organization held their Kickoff Campaign Tailgate Friday and it included a special appearance by the Bryan High Drum Line. The United Way says there are many ways to help.

“Funds raised from the overall campaign are going to go towards 26 non-profit organizations, providing grants to them around education, financial stability and health,” said Alison Prince, United Way of the Brazos Valley President and CEO.

“It’ll also support lots of charities through the state employee charitable campaign as well as internal programs that United Way, like 211 Texas and Youth Leadership Cabinet and our early literary program,” she said.

United Way’s goal is to raise $1.7 million over the next few months. KBTX’s Rusty Surette was the emcee.

If you’d like to help you can visit the United Way of Brazos Valley’s website.

