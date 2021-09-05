Aggies honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with red, white, and blue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -September 11th, 2001, a day that forever shaped us as a country. On Saturday, fans at Kyle Field reflect and honor those lost by wearing red, white, and blue shirts based on their seating section.

In 2001, 80,000 fans were in Kyle Field. Sitting specifically in the blue section was Janelle Overhouse.

20 years later, she’s buying another blue shirt to stand with America once again.

“I was here for the original and bought a blue, wore my blue at that game, and wanted to get the 20th anniversary one for the same,” said Overhouse.

For Janelle, there is nothing like that historic game in 2001, but she’s happy to see the university recreating it.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Overhouse. “There will never be anything like the emotion of the first one.”

The Payton family recently moved to the B/CS area from Virginia, and even though they weren’t in the stands in 2001, they say they’re proud to stand with the community to honor those lives lost on 9/11.

For Rich Payton, Saturday’s game has a little extra meaning, too.

“I contracted in the military on August 2001, a month before 9/11 happened is when I committed to joining the military,” said Rich Payton. “I had only contracted and then a month later, or 3 weeks later, 9/11 happened and so it’s been a big part of my life and being in the military. So to be part of this to commemorate that and to bring back to people’s memories what happened twenty years ago that’s pretty special, too.”

