Bryan Lake Walk hosting inaugural blues festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan and Lake Walk are coming together to host a new blues festival at the Lake Walk in Bryan on Sunday.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The show features the Brazos Blues Band, Tubie & The Touchtones, and the Brick Street Blues Band.

Food will be sold at the event. Vendors include Taco Boss, Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ, What’s Good, Sno Monkey, and Lemonade House.

The show is being hosted outdoors so you’re encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

