Cemetery in Bryan receives official Texas historical marker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grandview Cemetery, just south of Highway 21 near Highway 6 in Bryan, is now officially recognized by the Texas Historical Commission as a state historic site.

A dedication ceremony to unveil the new marker and commemorate the event was held Saturday morning at the cemetery. Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Bryan city councilmember Prentiss Madison took off the ceremonial maroon covering to display the new marker.

Grandview Cemetery was founded in 1923 and is considered the final resting place of over 1,000 people, including prominent African Americans, veterans, and freed slaves. Representatives with the Grandview Cemetery Association also presented certificates of appreciation to Mayor Nelson and the city of Bryan and to the wife of the late Judge Tom McDonald Jr. McDonald died at the age of 81 on Feb. 17, 2021, in Bryan and was instrumental in getting the cemetery recognized as historic.

Larry Young, owner of Larry Young Paving Inc., was also recognized by the cemetery association for donating his time and services to pave the cemetery driveway.

Theresa Wright, secretary for the Grandview Cemetery Association, the historic designation is just the latest step to preserve the cemetery’s rich legacy.

“The designation means that it is now official. It’s an official cemetery recognized by the state of Texas instead of just a cemetery,” said Wright. “This designation is so important. It’s also the 100th anniversary of the cemetery. It’s a special occasion because if you think about what the cemetery looked like two-three years ago, this is amazing. It’s an amazing transformation, and we’re just thankful to all of the parties who were instrumental in helping to make this cemetery what it is.”

Soon, the community will know more about some parts of its historical past, thanks to a grant from Texas Historical... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.