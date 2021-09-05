Advertisement

Cemetery in Bryan receives official Texas historical marker

Texas historical marker at the entrance of the Grandview Cemetery in Bryan.
Texas historical marker at the entrance of the Grandview Cemetery in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grandview Cemetery, just south of Highway 21 near Highway 6 in Bryan, is now officially recognized by the Texas Historical Commission as a state historic site.

A dedication ceremony to unveil the new marker and commemorate the event was held Saturday morning at the cemetery. Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Bryan city councilmember Prentiss Madison took off the ceremonial maroon covering to display the new marker.

Grandview Cemetery was founded in 1923 and is considered the final resting place of over 1,000 people, including prominent African Americans, veterans, and freed slaves. Representatives with the Grandview Cemetery Association also presented certificates of appreciation to Mayor Nelson and the city of Bryan and to the wife of the late Judge Tom McDonald Jr. McDonald died at the age of 81 on Feb. 17, 2021, in Bryan and was instrumental in getting the cemetery recognized as historic.

Larry Young, owner of Larry Young Paving Inc., was also recognized by the cemetery association for donating his time and services to pave the cemetery driveway.

Theresa Wright, secretary for the Grandview Cemetery Association, the historic designation is just the latest step to preserve the cemetery’s rich legacy.

“The designation means that it is now official. It’s an official cemetery recognized by the state of Texas instead of just a cemetery,” said Wright. “This designation is so important. It’s also the 100th anniversary of the cemetery. It’s a special occasion because if you think about what the cemetery looked like two-three years ago, this is amazing. It’s an amazing transformation, and we’re just thankful to all of the parties who were instrumental in helping to make this cemetery what it is.”

Soon, the community will know more about some parts of its historical past, thanks to a grant from Texas Historical...

Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Bryan residents Brenda and Rick Pitre share their story about how COVID-19 rocked their lives.
Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Bryan ISD bus rear ended near Leonard Road and 2818
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash; no injuries

Latest News

Fiestas Patrias at The Palace in Downtown Bryan.
Fiestas Patrias celebrates Mexican heritage at Downtown Bryan’s First Friday
Bryan Lake Walk hosting inaugural blues festival
Bryan Lake Walk hosting inaugural blues festival
Employees at Rough Draft Whiskey Bar
Bryan, College Station bars and restaurants welcome gameday crowds
Kyle Field at Texas A&M University.
Health officials stress COVID-19 precautions ahead of first game day weekend