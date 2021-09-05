Checking out the competition: Kent State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team started the season with a very unfamiliar opponent, Kent State University. The Aggies and the Golden Flashes have never played each other so, the first-time matchup called for a history lesson about Kent, Ohio.

Located in Kent, Ohio Kent State University was founded in 1910 but the school didn’t have an official mascot until more than a dozen years later in 1923. The school’s current team name, the Golden Flashes, wasn’t actually their first choice. Kent State referred to sports teams as the Kent State Silver Foxes for a few years. Kent State eventually adopted the current moniker, Golden Flashes, in 1926. But what’s a Golden Flash? Apparently, lots of things. The school has had multiple mascots represent the university from a dog, to a horse, and even a caveman.

Even with the odd mascot situation, Kent State has some notable alumni from Steve Harvey, Drew Carey, and Arsenio Hall. Some all-time great football players have also put on a Kent State uniform including James Harrison, Antonio Gates, and Julian Edleman. University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban also played his college football for the Golden Flashes as a safety.

Did you know?

The Kent State University fashion merchandising and retail program is a top-five program in the country and top twenty-five in the world

The university has an airport on-campus

The Kent State visual arts program is the length of two football fields

