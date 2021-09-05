Advertisement

Cowboys’ Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

(KTRE Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19.

Martin is the latest of several Dallas starters to test positive and miss time, but the others have since returned. Coach Mike McCarthy said news of Martin’s positive test came Saturday. Backup tackle Brandon Knight is also on the COVID-19 list.

Third-year pro Connor McGovern is the likely replacement for Martin as the Cowboys get set for Thursday’s visit to the Bucs and seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady.

