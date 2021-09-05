Fiestas Patrias celebrates Mexican heritage at Downtown Bryan’s First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fiesta’s Patrias, the celebration of Mexican Independence Day, kicked off in Downtown Bryan Friday night.

The celebration took place at The Palace during the city’s First Friday event.

The event was co-hosted by News Three’s Karla Castillo, as she welcomed multiple musical guests, and helped announce scholarships to college for local students.

Typically, the event is marked with a large parade in downtown Bryan, but plans had to change because of COVID-19.

Organizer Alma Villareal says the community gathered to dance, listen to music, and celebrate everything that is Mexican culture.

“We want to instill the Mexican culture,” said Villareal. “The Mexican culture is very beautiful, very colorful, and also promote higher education, which is what we do this for.”

Mexican Independence Day is formally honored on September 16.

