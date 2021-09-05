Pedestrian struck by train in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday in College Station.

It happened on the Union Pacific tracks along Wellborn Road between Luther Street and Holleman Road.

Police have not released any information about the person hit but sources tell News 3′s Rusty Surette the victim was an adult male.

Another source tells us a funeral home transport van was on the scene around 6:00 a.m.

