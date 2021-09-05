Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Bryan residents Brenda and Rick Pitre share their story about how COVID-19 rocked their lives.
Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Bryan ISD bus rear ended near Leonard Road and 2818
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash; no injuries

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
Checking out the competition: Kent State
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/4
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/4
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87