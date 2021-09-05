Robertson County Sheriff’s Office halts jail visitations due to COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.

The following message was sent to residents Sunday by the sheriff’s office: “Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, all in-person visitation will be suspended immediately. Should you have any questions please call 979-828-3299 and ask to speak to the jail.”

According to online jail records, there are currently 51 people in the county jail.

