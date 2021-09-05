Advertisement

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office halts jail visitations due to COVID-19

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county...
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.(Associated Press)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.

The following message was sent to residents Sunday by the sheriff’s office: “Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, all in-person visitation will be suspended immediately. Should you have any questions please call 979-828-3299 and ask to speak to the jail.”

According to online jail records, there are currently 51 people in the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Northern Gulf
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6

Latest News

Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Aggies honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with red, white, and blue
Aggies honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with red, white, and blue
--
Bryan, College Station bars and restaurants welcome gameday crowds
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
Checking out the competition: Kent State