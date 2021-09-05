Advertisement

Scattered rain chance into the overnight as drier air makes a return

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got a change in the way things will feel headed for the Brazos Valley. Drier air / lower humidity is in the works this week -- but getting it here means a chance for scattered rain this evening and overnight. As a wind flip happens out of the north, scattered spots of rain to perhaps a couple of stray storms dropping brief heavy rain, rumbling a bit of thunder, and flashing a few lightning strikes will be possible by or after sunset. Not everyone gets in on the wet weather, but the best rainmakers could leave behind a quarter-inch of rain or so. Mainly cloudy skies and maybe a few quick showers are in the works first thing Monday morning -- but most of Labor Day looks dry with highs in the mid-90s (feels like temperatures around 100). With this weak front around the southern reaches of the area / near Houston, early evening thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected -- however, at this time, it looks like bigger storms should remain south of the Brazos Valley tomorrow.

On to the good stuff! There is an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for tropical development this week. This front should slide that feature to the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and leave any concerns there out of the picture (still something to keep an eye on -- but this outcome seems to be the most reasonable at the moment). An east to northeast wind will allow drier air to take over for much of the week -- which is great but also is a double-edged sword. Drier air means overnight lows can fall to the low 70s (dare I say some upper 60s in outlying areas?!) making for some great mornings. However, drier air heats up faster than muggy air which means full sunshine can warm afternoon highs to a degree or two shy of 100° each afternoon through the start of the weekend. That said it is a “dry heat” so there will not be much (if any) heat index to factor in. Some Gulf shenanigans may bring back a rain chance and the muggy air by the beginning of next week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 76. Wind: Vrb 0-5 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain (mainly before 10am). High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Northern Gulf
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
A few showers and storms possible by Sunday evening
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/4
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/4
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Northern Gulf
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Busy weekend ahead! And a hot and steamy one at that...