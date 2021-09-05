Scattered rain chance into the overnight as drier air makes a return

We’ve got a change in the way things will feel headed for the Brazos Valley. Drier air / lower humidity is in the works this week -- but getting it here means a chance for scattered rain this evening and overnight. As a wind flip happens out of the north, scattered spots of rain to perhaps a couple of stray storms dropping brief heavy rain, rumbling a bit of thunder, and flashing a few lightning strikes will be possible by or after sunset. Not everyone gets in on the wet weather, but the best rainmakers could leave behind a quarter-inch of rain or so. Mainly cloudy skies and maybe a few quick showers are in the works first thing Monday morning -- but most of Labor Day looks dry with highs in the mid-90s (feels like temperatures around 100). With this weak front around the southern reaches of the area / near Houston, early evening thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected -- however, at this time, it looks like bigger storms should remain south of the Brazos Valley tomorrow.

On to the good stuff! There is an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for tropical development this week. This front should slide that feature to the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and leave any concerns there out of the picture (still something to keep an eye on -- but this outcome seems to be the most reasonable at the moment). An east to northeast wind will allow drier air to take over for much of the week -- which is great but also is a double-edged sword. Drier air means overnight lows can fall to the low 70s (dare I say some upper 60s in outlying areas?!) making for some great mornings. However, drier air heats up faster than muggy air which means full sunshine can warm afternoon highs to a degree or two shy of 100° each afternoon through the start of the weekend. That said it is a “dry heat” so there will not be much (if any) heat index to factor in. Some Gulf shenanigans may bring back a rain chance and the muggy air by the beginning of next week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 76. Wind: Vrb 0-5 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain (mainly before 10am). High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

