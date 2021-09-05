Texas A&M rolls in season opener 41-10 over Kent State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team beat Kent State 41-10 in their season-opener at a full-capacity Kyle Field Saturday night. It was the first time since 2019 fans were able to fill Kyle Field to full capacity. The stands were filled red, white, and blue instead of the typical maroon and white to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Aggie quarterback Haynes King made his first collegiate start and found Ainias Smith in the endzone on A&M’s first drive of the game. Both teams traded field goals to make it 10-3 at the half.

Devon Achane broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Leon O’Neal Jr. had an 85-yard pick-six for his second interception of the day. In the fourth quarter, King threw another touchdown toss to Smith and Achane ran in his second TD of the game. The Golden Flashes had their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M finished with 595 total yards of offense (292 passing yards and 303 rushing yards). King threw 3 interceptions in his starting debut. Achane led the running backs with 124 yards and 2 touchdowns. Isaiah Spiller had 113 yards on the ground. Ainias Smith led the receivers with 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. Caleb Chapman had 4 catches for 91 yards.

The Aggies will be on the road next week to take on Colorado in Denver with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

