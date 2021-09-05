Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: UTEP

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to extend an 12-match win streak Sunday as they host the UTEP Miners in a 3 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

It is a Youth Sunday Funday at Ellis Field. With the purchase of one full-price adult ticket, up to four kids are admitted for FREE. The deal is for in-person game day sales only. The Kids Zone will also be in full effect, including a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more, in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field. Limited edition 12th Man Centennial Vuvuzelas are available for the first 500 fans.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip delivering the commentary.

The Aggies are riding high after topping the No. 9 Clemson Tigers, 3-1, in the home opener last Saturday and following it up with a 5-0 triumph over the Sam Houston Bearkats on Friday. The Clemson victory capped off a string of three consecutive matches against top 10 opponents. Texas A&M is the only team in the nation to open the season with three straight matches against top 10 foes.

Eight different Aggies have scored goals in 20201, including seven different players finding the net in the last two matches. The only player on the squad with multiple goals is Kate Colvin. Other notching one apiece include Natalie Abel, Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Daria Britton, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Taylor Pounds.

Texas A&M enters the fray on an 12-match home win streak dating back to the 2019 campaign. The last time the Maroon & White dropped a game at Ellis Field was a 3-1 loss to Arkansas on October 18, 2019. It marks the seventh-longest home win streak in team annals.

It is one of three games the Aggies play against Lone Star State opposition this season. The Maroon & White boast the best soccer program in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 440 wins, 41 ahead of SMU (429), the only other squad with over 400 wins. The Aggies’ .752 win percentage is joined only by North Texas’ (.713) in exceeding the .700 mark. Since 2008, Texas A&M is 35-2-5 (.893) against in-state rivals, including a 13-1-4 (.750) record against their former Big 12 Conference colleagues.

The Aggies and Miners have never met on the soccer pitch.

Olivieri and Pante enter the match as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week, respectively, after both notched a goal and an assist in the triumph over Clemson.