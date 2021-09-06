Aggies getting used to full crowds again, enjoyed having 12th Man behind them

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Texas A&M Football’s season opener, the Aggies played in front of a near-full capacity Kyle Field for the first time in 2 years. A&M beat Kent State 41-10.

The loud environment is something the Aggies said they welcome but also need to get used to again. Safety Demani Richardson said the defense needs to work on their communication in these environments.

“I prefer it being loud. I like when it’s loud and rocking,” Richardson explained. “But we just need to get better and just get used to it. Do hand signals and we just need to get used to being in a loud crowd, so just get used to playing in it,” Richardson added.

The Maroon and White are now gearing up for their first road game of the year against Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High. Playing in front of nearly 100,000 fans was a good way to prepare for the road, and the Aggies said they enjoyed being backed by the roaring 12th Man again.

”I feel like we do pretty good with away games and stuff, but it was definitely great to see all the fans come out and support us,” Texas A&m tight end Jalen Wydermyer said. “It was crazy just looking at the sideline and seeing the red white and blue of all the people. It was amazing. It was amazing to see,” Wydermyer added.

Kickoff between the Aggies and Buffaloes is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday and will be televised on FOX.

