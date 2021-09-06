Advertisement

Aggies Notch 13th Consecutive Home Win, Dispatching of UTEP, 4-1

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M freshman Maile Hayes recorded a two-step to send the Aggies past UTEP, 4-1, on a sweltering Sunday afternoon on Ellis Field.

Hayes registered the first two goals of her career, following up a free kick from Natalie Abel in the 60th minute and sending home an offering from Macy Matula in the 85th to give the Maroon & White a pair of insurance tallies. Hayes added an assist on A&M’s first goal of the match for the five-point effort.

The victory was the 13th straight win at Ellis Field for the Aggies. Texas A&M improved to 3-2 on the season, UTEP dropped to 1-5.

Taylor Pounds scored her second goal of the season in the 12th minute to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead, but Jojo Ngongo sent home an equalizer in the 41st minute to knot the match going into the intermission.

Kate Colvin posted a goal in her third consecutive match, notching the go-ahead goal four minutes into the second half.

The 1-1 score at the intermission belied the Aggies’ control of the first half. The Maroon & White held advantages in shots (9-2), shots-on-goal (4-1) and corner kicks (7-0).

Texas A&M’s dominance continued into the second half and the Aggies’ boasted wide advantages in shots (21-6), shots-on-goal (11-4) and corner kicks (11-1).

In addition to the helpers by Abel and Matula, Mia Pante chipped in with two assists and Macie Kolb added one.

Kenna Caldwell went the distance in goal, making three saves.

