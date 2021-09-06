Families celebrate Labor Day weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer.

Many families went out Monday to the Fun for All Playground to enjoy the long weekend and time off from school.

Kids took advantage of the water toys on this hot day while others chose to fish and play football.

“Yesterday we were at a cookout and right now we’re going to go fishing, play some football,” said Ty Sandles.

“Just been chilling this whole week, actually been a really good weekend,” said Bryce Flowers.

The official last day of summer is Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.