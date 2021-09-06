Humidity drops this week but temperatures sizzle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A front will slip across the Brazos Valley Sunday night through Monday morning, settling up south of the area Labor Day. Not exactly a “cold” front but more of a “not-so-humid” front as it allows drier air to slide into the area for the week. Sounds great right? Well...sure, but it is a bit of a double-edged sword. Here’s why:

SAY HELLO TO LOWER DEW POINTS

Dew points are what is used to measure the moisture in the air. Typically in the summer, those values run anywhere from the upper 60s to the 70s -- sticky, muggy, “air you can wear” type of moisture. After Monday works its magic to slowly allow lower dew point temperatures in, the air around here by afternoons should be significantly drier than the past several months. We are talking about the type of air that blows in after a decent cold front reaches the Brazos Valley in the cooler months. (but again...don’t necessarily get too excited for cooler weather just yet...)

Lower humidity will linger in the Brazos Valley this week (KBTX)

DRIER AIR COOLS DOWN QUICKER THAN MUGGY AIR

Clear night skies take over this week. With this drier air mass in place, temperatures will have the opportunity to fall to the seasonable, low 70s by sunrise each morning. In fact, those in more rural, outlying areas of the Brazos Valley may even find the thermometer in the upper 60s for a couple of mornings at daybreak! Great weather to get out and enjoy -- but remember, those mosquitoes are not going anywhere.

DRIER AIR HEATS UP FASTER THAN MUGGY AIR

When the air is chock-full of muggy, Gulf air is harder to heat up. The drier the air, the easier it is for those molecules floating around us to bump into each other and turn temperatures toasty. With plenty of blue sky and the early September sun beating down, afternoon highs are expected anywhere from 1° to 3° shy of 100° through much of the upcoming week. Not much different than the past week or so, right? Wrong! The good news is without the humidity there is no need for “Feels like” temperatures. What the thermometer reads is what it will actually be in the shade through the heat of the day. In fact, the air may be dry enough around mid-week that we can even shave a degree or two off for “feels like” conditions. Essentially, still very hot but your body can be more efficient with less work to attempt to cool you down.

Comfortable, seasonable mornings will warm to hot, but not humid, afternoons (KBTX)

Enjoy the week for what it is. Not quite the cold front many are looking for, but progress and signals in the right direction that eventually cooler weather will start to roll into Central and Southeast Texas. Muggy air and possible rain chances return next week.

