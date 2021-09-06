Lower humidity is on the way!

Brazos Valley just missing out on strong storms to the west Monday afternoon. As changes open up for us, an isolated storm is not ruled out across the southwestern corner of the area through the early evening -- looking your way Washington, Austin, & Waller Counties. Any storm that forms could produce wind gusts up to 40mph along with frequent lightning. The change that is sparking this: a weak front that will allow drier air to seep into the area for the next few days! In fact, some of that drier air is expected to reach the northeastern Brazos Valley overnight allowing low temperatures to fall to the mid / upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday! Those along and west of Highway 6 are not expected to drop that low but should be able to dip to the comfy low 70s. Mornings hours may feel a bit humid tomorrow, drier air swoops by afternoon.

Drier air cools down quicker which means morning temperatures can fall to the 60s and low 70s through the rest of the week. It also heats up quickly to allow afternoon thermometers to dangle near 100° through the week. The plus side here: it is a dry heat. So no need to consider a heat index when stepping out, in fact, it could feel a degree or two “cooler” in the shade since the air will be so dry. Enjoy it for what it is -- muggy air swoops back in Sunday thanks to a feature to monitor in the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered rain chances return with that moisture next week.=

Monday Night: Mostly clear with an isolated rain chance before midnight. Low: 71. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered high clouds. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 71. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

