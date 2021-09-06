No. 16 Aggies in Third After First Round at Marquette Intercollegiate

ERIN, Wis. – The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team opened the 2021-22 season Sunday, shooting a 6-under 282 in the first round of play at the Marquette Intercollegiate held at Erin Hills. The Aggies are in third place and trail Purdue (-13) and South Florida (-10).

“It is always good to get the first round under your belt,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “It was good to have some fresh faces and a couple of new guys in the lineup. Michael (Heidelbaugh) and Phichaksn (Maichon) both did a great job today. We need to control the golf ball a little better tomorrow to have better scores, but they battled all day. Sam (Bennett) didn’t get out of the round what he usually does. It wasn’t quite what he was looking for, but it is still a good score.

“Walker (Lee) had a great number today. He had seven birdies and one bogey on a pretty windy day. That was a really good round of golf as it shows. He is right near the top. Daniel (Rodrigues) is obviously disappointed with how he played, but he will be ready to go tomorrow and put up a good round for us. All in all, it was a nice way to start at a really good golf course. I’m not very good at being behind, but it was a good start.”

Walker Lee led the Aggies with a 6-under 66, and is one shot behind East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege. The Houston, Texas, native opened the round with three birdies in the first five holes before registering back-to-back birdies on Nos. 18 and 1. After a bogey on No. 4, Lee rebounded with birdies on holes 5 and 6.

Sam Bennett is tied for 20th, registering a 1-under 71. Phichaksn Maichon began his collegiate career with an even-par 72 opening round and is tied for 30th.

Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 38th after shooting a 1-over 73, and Daniel Rodrigues is in a tie for 81st at 5-over.

Competing at the Washington County Individual at Washington County Golf Course in nearby Hartford, Wisconsin, Dallas Hankamer is in sixth at 5-under, William Paysse is tied for seventh at 4-under, and Vishnu Sadagopan is tied for ninth at 2-under.

“Overall, it is nice to get eight guys on the road, and seven posted really good numbers out of the eight,” Kortan added. “I am very happy with that. It is something to build on. We will get after it and compete tomorrow.”

The Aggies begin round two on hole 1 at 9 a.m., and are paired with Liberty and Marquette individuals. Live scoring for the Marquette Intercollegiate can be found online via Golfstat here.

