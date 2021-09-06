Advertisement

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person died in a crash allegedly caused by distracted driving.

DPS troopers are investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, Sept. 4, around noon on Highway 36 and Farm-to-Market Road 1363.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that the driver of a Jeep SUV traveling northbound was distracted inside the vehicle, according to DPS, and rear-ended a Ford car that was stopped in the roadway preparing to turn onto FM 1363.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The driver of the Ford, Martha Martinez, 61, of Caldwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

