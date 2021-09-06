Overall a good day to spend some time out by the grill or the pool

Minus a few isolated downpours moving through our southeastern counties early Monday morning, the Brazos Valley is kicking off Labor Day on a quieter note. A “cold” front sagging south will set us up for some changes ahead this week -- not so much temperature-wise in the afternoons, but mainly in the form of drier air and lower humidity values. As far as Labor Day plans go -- the majority of the day looks to be spent on the drier side for most, but can’t completely rule out a few isolated downpours/quick rumbles (mainly in our southern counites) by late afternoon and into the evening. Other than that, it’ll be a good day to spend some time out by the grill or hang out by the pool with daytime highs in the mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.

The return of a north wind throughout the day Monday will filter drier air into the Brazos Valley. This will allow for comfortable & seasonable mornings through the rest of the week, with overnight lows looking to get down into the low 70s (and the potential to find a few upper 60s in some spots, too!). While this drier air is able to cool down more each night, it also warms up faster in the afternoons. However -- even though daytime highs still look to reach for the upper 90s by the middle-to-end of the week, lower dewpoints mean that it’s only going to FEEL like that, too (instead of the 105°+ that we’ve been used to over the past few weeks)!

Other than that -- There is an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance for tropical development this week. This front should slide that feature to the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and leave any concerns there out of the picture. We’ll still keep close eyes on it over the next few days, but this outcome seems to be the most reasonable for the time being.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

