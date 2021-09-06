Advertisement

Six Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Two

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six high school teams from the Brazos Valley made the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings following Week Two of the season.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station remained ranked #2. In Class 5A Division II, Huntsville stayed at #4 while A&M Consolidated moved up a spot to #7. In Class 3A Division II, Franklin remains the top-ranked team in the state. In Class 2A Division I, Normangee cracks the top-ten for the first time at #10. In Class 1A Division II, Calvert is ranked #4.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 34-14 1

2 Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 42-7 2

3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W:, 36-35. Rockwall-Heath 3

4 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-7 4

5 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Allen, 41-20 5

6 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 52-20 7

7 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Denton Ryan, 14-7 OT 11

8 Duncanville (1-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-27 9

9 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 53-43 12

10 Rockwall-Heath (1-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 36-35 10

11 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 75-28 13

12 Arlington Martin (1-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-15 14

13 Euless Trinity (1-1) L: Austin Westlake, 34-14 6

14 Allen (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 41-20 8

15 SA Northside Brennan (2-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 27-10 15

16 Spring (2-0) W: Klein Oak, 49-0 16

17 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-6 18

18 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-12 19

19 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-14 20

20 Converse Judson (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 52-20 17

21 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 51-48 21

22 Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0) W: Dickinson, 42-36 22

23 DeSoto (1-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 45-21 23

24 League City Clear Falls (2-0) W: Pasadena Memorial, 34-7 24

25 Round Rock (2-0) W: Belton, 35-0 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (1-1) L: Denton Guyer, 14-7 (OT) 1

2 College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-7 2

3 Manvel (1-1) W: Crosby, 35-21 3

4 Dallas Highland Park (1-1) W: Flower Mound, 28-24 4

5 Colleyville Heritage (2-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 52-0 5

6 CC Veterans Memorial (2-0) W: CC Miller, 62-21 8

7 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 14-0 7

8 Frisco Lone Star (1-1) L: Aledo, 45-35 6

9 Cedar Park (1-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 10

10 Amarillo Tascosa (1-1) L: Midland Legacy, 51-48 9

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 45-35 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 49-7 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 71-7 3

4 Huntsville (1-0) W: Willis, 43-31 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (2-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-7 5

6 Ennis (2-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 36-29 6

7 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 62-7 8

8 Leander Rouse (2-0) W: Austin Anderson, 57-54 7

9 Denison (2-0) W: FW Brewer, 42-21 NR

10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Austin Del Valle, 62-6 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Argyle (2-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 62-21 1

2 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Jourdanton, 55-20 2

3 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0 4

4 Austin LBJ (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 44-42 5

5 Kilgore (2-0) W: Hallsville, 49-27 7

6 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Kennedale, 22-7 8

7 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Livingston, 35-15 9

8 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 38-14 NR

9 El Campo (1-1) L: Fulshear, 38-17 3

10 Paris (1-1) L: Celina, 35-24 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-14 1

2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 50-14 2

3 Celina (2-0) W: Paris, 35-24 5

4 West Orange-Stark (1-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20 6

5 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 21-13 7

6 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-26 8

7 Cuero (2-0) W: Wimberley, 21-3 10

8 Sinton (2-0) W: CC Carroll, 50-12 9

9 Wimberley (1-1) L: Cuero, 21-3 3

10 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 62-21 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Sweetwater, 56-14 1

2 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 47-13 2

3 Tatum (2-0) W: Daingerfield, 35-28 3

4 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 32-28 4

5 Gladewater (0-1) Idle 5

6 Pilot Point (1-0) Idle 8

7 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 27-3 10

8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-24 NR

9 Vanderbilt Industrial (1-1) L: Hallettsville, 28-24 6

10 Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 38-6 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Hearne, 55-15 1

2 Gunter (2-0) W: Pottsboro, 51-7 2

3 Canadian (2-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-20 3

4 Childress (2-0) W: Perryton, 29-7 6

5 Newton (1-0) Idle 5

6 Holliday (2-0) W: Eastland, 52-7 7

7 Waskom (1-1) L: Timpson, 49-28 4

8 New London West Rusk (2-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 55-33 8

9 Abernathy (2-0) W: Slaton, 46-8 9

10 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 17-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 55-8 1

2 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 41-7 2

3 Timpson (2-0) W: Waskom, 49-28 3

4 Crawford (2-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6 4

5 Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 27-21 (OT) 5

6 Mason (2-0) W: Comfort, 39-6 6

7 New Deal (2-0) W: Wellington, 28-6 7

8 Hawley (2-0) W: Hamlin, 62-0 8

9 Beckville (2-0) W: Harleton, 46-22 10

10 Normangee (2-0) W: Iola, 51-14 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 42-7 1

2 Windthorst (2-0) W: DeLeon, 49-0 2

3 Muenster (2-0) W: Lindsay, 40-7 4

4 Albany (1-0) W: Dublin, 48-21 5

5 Wellington (0-2) L: New Deal, 28-6 3

6 Tenaha (2-0) W: Arp, 41-28 7

7 Stratford (2-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 61-0 8

8 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 17-14 6

9 Vega (2-0) W: Boys Ranch, 47-20 9

10 Eldorado (1-0) Idle 10

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 May (2-0) W: Sterling City, 104-80 2

2 Rankin (2-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-30 3

3 Sterling City (1-1) L: May, 104-80 1

4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Gail Borden County, 48-0 5

5 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 47-0 6

6 Abbott (2-0) W: Milford, 48-0 9

7 Gail Borden County (0-2) L: Westbrook, 48-0 4

8 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 55-8 NR

9 Blum (1-1) L: Waco Live Oak, 52-0 7

10 Leakey (0-1) L: Eden, 50-45 8

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (2-0) W: Knox City, 68-22 1

2 Strawn (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 88-47 2

3 Richland Springs (0-1) Idle 3

4 Calvert (0-0) Idle 4

5 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 80-41 5

6 Follett (2-0) W: White Deer, 50-14 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (2-0) W: Midland TLCA, 59-0 8

8 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 34-33 7

9 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 45-0 9

10 Anton (2-0) W: Southland, 50-0 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Pflugerville Connally, 55-0 1

2 Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 17-0 3

3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1) L: Austin LBJ, 44-42 2

4 Plano Prestonwood (2-0) W: Coppell, 55-41 4

5 Houston Kinkaid (2-0) W: Houston Legacy, 59-12 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (2-0) W: Blum, 52-0 1

2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle 2

3 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 60-14 3

4 Wylie Prep (2-0) W: Denton Calvary, 45-0 NR

5 Texas School for the Deaf (1-0) Idle 5

