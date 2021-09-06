Advertisement

Texas A&M Football: Alabama Flex Packs Sold Out

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M vs Alabama(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics announced Monday the Flex Pack package featuring Aggie Football’s matchup against Alabama has sold out. With the flex pack options exhausted for the game against the Crimson Tide, the only way for fans to attend the Oct. 9 contest is through the purchase of season tickets. A limited quantity of season tickets featuring the six remaining home games, including Alabama, are currently available for purchase through the 12th Man Foundation.

Fans continue to have the option to purchase flex packs to attend the Auburn game along with the choice to attend Mississippi State or South Carolina and New Mexico or Prairie View A&M.

Season tickets, Flex Packs and single game tickets for the 2021 season are available by visiting 12thman.com/footballtickets or calling 1-888-99-AGGIE (992-4443).

