Texas A&M Volleyball Opens Home Slate Against A&M-Corpus Christi

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M volleyball returns to the Brazos Valley to open the home portion of its 2021 schedule in front of the 12th Man at Reed Arena on Monday, as the Aggies prepare for a 2 p.m. first serve against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

The match airs on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Chelsea Reber and Casey Richardson calling the action.

The Aggies (2-2) snapped the NCAA’s longest active Division I home win streak in their last match out, coming away with a thrilling five-set victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Mott Athletics Center on Wednesday. The Mustangs had previously won their last 32 home matches dating back to the 2016 season in San Luis Obispo. The outside hitter tandem of Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon finished with 19 and 18 kills, respectively, headlining a season-best team hitting percentage of .237. Three Aggies logged double-digit digs, while Camille Conner turned in her first double-double of the season with 11 digs and 37 assists.

Davis and Christon continue to play a key role in the Maroon & White’s offensive production, combining for 105 kills. Nearly half of the team’s service aces have been delivered by Macy Carrabine and London Austin-Roark, while Carrabine has scooped a team-leading 65 digs in four starts at libero.

Conner continues her quest for Texas A&M’s 25-point rally scoring era record in assists, currently 460 dishes away from that statistical milestone. The fifth-year senior stands as a cornerstone of the Aggie program in all aspects of the game, ranking first in assists (143), third in digs (31) and fourth in total blocks (8) this year.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-4) arrives in Aggieland following a 1-1 performance at the Stephen F. Austin Tournament in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Islanders defeated Northern Arizona before falling to the tournament-host Ladyjacks. Head coach Steve Greene’s squad is led by freshman outside hitter Kyndal Payne, who has finished with double-digit kills in each of her last two performances. Junior libero Carissa Barnes leads the defensive charge with 58 digs through her first two starts this year.

In the all-time series between the Aggies and the Islanders, the Maroon & White maintain a 3-0 advantage split between G. Rollie White Coliseum and Reed Arena. The last meeting came in 2015, with the Aggies logging a straight-set victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.