Advertisement

Texas Brotherhood Ride ends day one in Bryan-College Station

The Texas Brotherhood Ride arrived in College Station Sunday evening and will stay the night in Bryan before beginning day two of their two-week journey to Colorado.
The Texas Brotherhood Ride arrived in College Station Sunday evening and will stay the night in...
The Texas Brotherhood Ride arrived in College Station Sunday evening and will stay the night in Bryan before beginning day two of their two week journey to Colorado.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Brotherhood Ride arrived in College Station Sunday evening and will stay the night in Bryan before beginning day two of their two-week journey to Colorado.

The Texas Brotherhood Ride’s mission is to honor First Responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their community. By riding bicycles, the organization’s goal is to bring awareness to these tragedies and letting their families, friends, and co-workers know that “Texas Never Forgets”.

The group, consisting of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics, left Houston Sunday morning and arrived in the Brazos Valley Sunday evening.

“This year’s event will be unlike any in the past. We will be honoring all First Responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Texas last year. We will begin our journey in Houston Texas and ride to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs. Traveling over 1000 miles, averaging 80-100 miles each day, we intend to bring awareness to and encourage continued support for all First Responders,” said Tim Dunn, President of Texas Brotherhood Ride.

The group traveled through Navasota and to College Station and were escorted by College Station police and fire to Texas A&M University. The bikers were escorted by Texas A&M Police on campus to their destination for the day in Bryan.

They will continue back on their journey Monday.

2020 Texas Line of Duty Deaths:           

29      Firefighters           

82      Law Enforcement members

Causes of Texas Line of Duty Deaths:     

71         Covid exposures     

22         Medical events      

9           Gunfire      

6           Accident responding      

3            Struck by a vehicle on scene

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry remains a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Northern Gulf
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6

Latest News

Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Sunday Evening Weather Update 9/5
Sunday Evening Weather Update 9/5
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county...
Robertson County Sheriff’s Office halts jail visitations due to COVID-19