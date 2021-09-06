TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced

DENVER – Stephen F. Austin’s Trae Self, Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams and SFA’s Max Quick have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for August 30 through September 5.

Self, a senior quarterback from Richland, Texas, led the Lumberjacks to the victory in the WAC’s first conference football tilt since 2012. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown and also racked up 47 yards on 11 rushing attempts. His 157.8 efficiency rating was a best among all WAC signal callers in week one.

Williams, a junior linebacker from College Station, Texas, turned in the play of the game in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 42-16 win at Northern Arizona. In the third quarter, he picked up his first career interception and ran it 75 yards into the endzone for the pick six. He also helped hold NAU to just 91 rushing yards with four tackles on the night.

Quick, a redshirt junior punter from Lufkin, Texas, helped out the SFA defense by pinning Tarleton deep all game, punting the ball four times for 193 times for an average of 48.3 yards. His long was 61-yards as he recorded one touchback and one punt downed inside the 20.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Kobe Clark brought in six catches for 89 yards with a touchdown in the Wildcats’ season-opening loss at SMU … Lamar quarterback Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards with two touchdowns in a 47-3 blowout win over North Armerican … Sam Houston’s Ramon Jefferson averaged 13.0 yards per carry and scored once as the top-ranked Bearkats earned a 42-16 win on the road at Northern Arizona … Tarleton’s Tariq Bitson brought in seven catches for 127 yards as the Texans dropped a hard-fought game at SFA.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Hunter Kier had four solo tackles and tied for the lead with six total stops in ACU’s loss at SMU on Saturday … Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson was credited with a career-high 13 tackles, including 12 solo stops, in a 19-7 loss to Sacramento State … Lamar’s Seth Johnson picked up an interception in the Cardinals’ 47-3 win over North American … Stephen F. Austin’s Amad Murray had four tackles in a win over Tarleton, including 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss … Tarleton’s Ronnell Wilson led the Texans with 11 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, in a 20-10 loss at Stephen F. Austin.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda hit a 47-yard field goal in his only attempt against SMU on Saturday … Dixie State’s Raleigh Phillips punted six times for an average of 37.8 yards, putting three punts down inside the 20 … Tarleton’s Adrian Guzman made a 36-yard field goal to go with an extra point made in the Texans’ 20-10 loss at Stephen F. Austin