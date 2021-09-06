Two local brothers are jumping their way to the Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tyson Turner fell in love with high jumping when he was just eight years old. This summer he came in second overall in his age group at the Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The feeling of going over that bar, like the world kind of slows down, you forget everything and it’s just like you are soaring for a little bit. I just love that feeling,” said Turner. “Kind of love at first sight kind of thing, where I jumped one time and I was like ‘oh, I am good at this,’” Turner continued.

Tyson beat his own personal record at the Junior Olympics, clearing 6 feet 3 inches.

Tyson was not the only Turner in Jacksonville. His 10-year-old brother, Kamdon, also qualified for the high jump.

“My brother he made me want to do high jump,” Said Kamdon. “It’s really fun to practice with him, him being my coach...and sometimes I do something wrong but he lifts me up.”

The Turner brothers are two of the best high jumpers in Texas and a coaches dream.

“I started coaching Tyson when he was 8 years old,” said former Texas A&M high jumper and Coach Sam McSwain. “Whenever you get to coach an athlete that has fun that’s the easiest coaching job. As for Kamdon, that was even easier because I didn’t really have to coach Kamdon. He downloaded the information that I gave Tyson.”

At just 15-years-old, Tyson already has big goals set. While he is busy playing football for Bryan High school at the moment, come summer, Tyson will start training for Paris 2024.

“The dream of Olympics 2024. I mean the Olympics it’s the biggest stage, you compete to be the best in the world,” said Tyson. “That’s what motivates me, that’s what gets me practicing everyday, getting more, going out and jumping. Even when I don’t feel like it. That’s the ultimate goal.”

