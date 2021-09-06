Two promoted at Texas A&M University police department

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two officers are enjoying new titles and responsibilities at the Texas A&M University Police Department.

Officer Clayton Bower has been promoted to the rank of sergeant within the field operations division. He is now responsible for supervising police officers assigned to the patrol division. Bower has been employed with the department as a patrol officer for over four years. He previously served as a field training officer and mental health peace officer.

Bower is a native of Belton, Texas. He earned an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Blinn College and is currently working on a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M Commerce. Clayton and his wife, Haleigh, met in Aggieland and have been married for seven years. They have two sons.

The second promotion at the department is for Sergeant Ronnie Huddleston. He is now a Lieutenant within the field operations division. He will be responsible for supervising the patrol division. Huddleston has been employed with the department for 14 years. He previously served as a sergeant in the criminal investigations division.

Huddleston is a native of Bryan, Texas. He has earned an associate degree from Texas State Technical College. He and his wife have been married for 17 years and have 3 children.

