Two Texas A&M organizations teaming up for Suicide Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Suicide Awareness & Prevention Office (SAPO) at Texas A&M recognizes the need for the campus to raise awareness of available mental health resources, reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide, and increase interpersonal connections through awareness programs.

Their annual “Not Another Aggie” Suicide Awareness Month campaign includes a variety of events, speakers, and resources for students and staff. This includes a partnership with Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension to participate in their 4-week “Walk Through Texas History” program.

Usually, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Walk Through Texas History program takes participants on virtual legendary historical paths created by fellow Texans. This month, however, they have created a virtual route with “stops” that feature all of the Texas A&M System schools and highlight their counseling centers and their efforts to support and promote mental wellness and suicide awareness and prevention within the TAMU System.

To learn more about the 4-week walk challenge, or to sign-up and walk to raise awareness, you can visit the Howdy Health website and either create or log into your Howdy Health account. Once you’re logged in, click the WTTH Dashboard button and create your team. You can complete this form buy using this League Code: wtthL-210830-09223. If you will be participating as a member on the team, select the option to Join A Team once the team has been created. You can invite friends, family, and coworkers to join as a team of up to eight members. Once your team is registered, you are ready to join the Suicide Awareness Virtual Walk Challenge and can start logging steps on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. For more information on how to sign-up, click here and scroll down until you find the “Suicide Awareness Walk Challenge.”

Note: The Suicide Awareness Walk Challenge is open to ALL community members, not just Texas A&M students and staff.

There are also several other Suicide Awareness Month events being hosted by the Suicide Awareness & Prevention Office (SAPO) over the next few weeks. You can check out the full list of events here.

Events kick-off on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7p.m. at Rudder Plaza. The schedule for this event is as follows:

7 p.m. - Gather at Rudder Plaza

Music entertainment courtesy of DJ Franco Events

Take part in a variety of activities Write on the reasons for living board Make posters with messages of hope

Interact with campus & local resources

Receive a suicide awareness walk t-shirt & other giveaways

7:30 p.m.- Speakers

Amy Mulroy, M.D.

Heather Lottering, Volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Karla Alvarez, Aggies Reaching Aggies Peer Educator

7:50 p.m. - Moment of Silence

Participants will be provided a tealight to hold during the event. During the moment of silence, participants will turn on their tea lights and keep them lit as we walk through campus.

On Friday, September 10th at 8:00pm participants can place their tea light in their window in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day

8:00 p.m. - Walk Begins

Everyone is welcome to join the walk as we proceed through campus. Check out the map to see the walk path.

This event is also open to the public.

In addition to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Walk Through Texas History program, they also have an 8-week walk challenge where participants can “Walk Across Texas.” This year is the 25th anniversary of this program.

Similar to the 4-week challenge, each team for the Walk Across Texas may include up to eight team members. Teammates work together to reach their goal of 832 miles in 8 weeks. To sign-up for the 25th anniversary of the Walk Across Texas challenge, you can visit the Howdy Health website and click on “Walk Across Texas.”

To learn more about Texas A&M’s Suicide Awareness Month events, watch here:

