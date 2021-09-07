Aggies impressed with Haynes King’s first start

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football’s season opener on Saturday was Freshman quarterback Haynes King’s first collegiate start, and while there’s a lot to build off of moving forward, the Aggies were overall impressed with his performance against Kent State.

King struggled at times in his starting debut, throwing 3 interceptions, but he also threw for 292 yards and had 2 passing touchdowns. The Aggies liked what they saw from King’s composure in his first start and are excited for what he’ll bring to the team moving forward.

”I love Haynes King,” Texas A&M running back Devon Achande exclaimed. “His game that Saturday, he was nervous just like I was my first game, so I was just in his ear keeping him hyped up. I basically just told him to do the same things you do at practice. That’s what he was doing, making plays, that’s the type of guy he is. He’s a hard-working guy, and that’s what he showed on Saturday,” Achane added.

“Him spreading the play, and being able to escape out of the pocket and lengthen the play, that’s how I got my catch,” Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer explained. “Just him being able to react to different blitzes, to different stunts, hidden coverages, and him just being able to improvise when needed,” Wydermyer added.

“He was totally in the game, said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher. “When something went wrong, he could walk off and tell you what went wrong, why it went wrong. His communication was excellent all night. Seeing things, and if we said ‘this side here I thought that coverage, yea maybe coach I see what you’re saying, I could’ve come back here.’ Was excellent in communication. You always wondered was the moment too big? And it wasn’t,” Fisher added.

King and the Aggies will play Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.