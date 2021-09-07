Area of interest in the Gulf moves away from Texas as drier air arrives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drier air is moving into the Brazos Valley Monday night and Tuesday. A weak front has opened the door to more comfortable conditions, allowing for mornings in the 60s and 70s and helping afternoon highs soar a degree or two shy of 100° through Saturday. (But hey...at least it is a dry heat, right?)

Comfortable mornings turn to hot & dry afternoons across the Brazos Valley this week (KBTX)

More so, that front is important because it will shuttle an area of interest away from Texas and glide it into the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico. Water temperatures near the Texas coast are extremely warm in the mid-to-upper 80s. Anything that drifted this directions could have spun up into a quick tropical system because of the bath-like temperature of the shelf waters. With this area of interest moving northeast, upper-level conditions are not as conducive to helping tropical development take shape. Below is the latest as of 7pm:

INVEST 91L

The development odds over the next 5 days have not changed since this weekend for this poorly organized weather system. The National Hurricane Center continues to hold a low 30% development chance between Wednesday and Friday. Here is what they had to say about this feature in the Monday evening update:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico in association with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week.

HURRICANE LARRY

Larry continues to lumber through the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The eye of this Category 3 Hurricane stretches 60-70 miles wide. A few eyewall replacement cycles have occurred over the past few days, holding Larry’s strength to a category 3. As of 7pm, hurricane-hunters found Larry a bit stronger than earlier the day Monday.

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 950 miles southeast of Bermuda 125 mph northwest at 10 mph 956 mb

Hurricane-force wind extends 70 miles from the center, tropical-storm-force wind extends out 185 miles. Larry is expected to remain over the open water and direct impacts to land are not anticipated. Large swells and dangerous rip currents are forecast for Bermuda, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the east coast of the United States through the weekend. By late week and the weekend, as Larry moves into cooler Atlantic water, it is expected to rapidly decrease to a depression or remnant low.

Here are the 5 PM AST Mon, Sep 6 Key Messages for Hurricane #Larry. Interests in Bermuda should continue monitoring the latest forecast updates. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected later this week along the eastern United States coast.



Latest:https://t.co/oLAjv1lKWp pic.twitter.com/8GAF7mwUdc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2021

MONITORING THE GULF OF MEXICO NEXT WEEK

There have been some persistent signals that a feature will move from the Caribbean to the southern and western Gulf of Mexico this weekend through next week. What becomes of this system, if it develops, how strong it could be if it does, where it goes, and the impacts associated with it are all too uncertain to tell as Monday. What we do know is that this feature, at the least, will push muggy air back into Texas and the Brazos Valley while adding moisture to the atmosphere that could lead to tropical downpours at times. Other than that, this is a feature to monitor and nothing more at this point.

More details and a complete look at the tropics are included in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.