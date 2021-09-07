Advertisement

Brazos County elections officials test new voting machines ahead of November elections

Voters will use the new systems in November’s upcoming elections
Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machine
Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machine(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with the Brazos County Election Administration office began testing new voting equipment recently acquired. Senate Bill 598 was passed in June and went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021. The bill requires all Texas voting systems to leave a paper trail of votes. State law also requires that all machines be tested before being used in elections.

Brazos County Commissioners voted unanimously back in August to replace the voting machines with the new Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines. The county replaced all 420 voting machines and added 60 new printers and scanners with ballot lockboxes that hold the paper receipt. Election officials say the county judge is the only person that can access the paper ballot receipts.

Senate Bill 598 required all voting systems statewide to be converted by 2026, but Brazos County opted to have the new machines in place sooner than later.

Voters will use the new systems in November’s upcoming elections. Officials with the election administration say the new machines should give voters peace of mind as it relates to the integrity of the voting process.

“We have a pretty large group in the county who prefer to have paper ballots, and this system is really the best of both worlds. We can still handle everything electronically on the machines. The touch screen is still very interactive like it always was. The only thing that’s added is now the paper component,” said Trudy Handcock, Brazos County Election Administrator. “If someone requests a hand count or a recount for some reason and want to do it manually, then we already have those paper ballots, and they’re ready to be separated and counted.”

Handcock says the new process should not delay election results.

“It’s going to be a little bit of extra paperwork for our judges the first couple of elections. It may take them just a little bit longer,” said Handcock. “All they do is they bring in the media out of the machine, out of the ballot box. They bring in the V drive just like they’ve always done in the past and the voted ballots, and they turn those in at central count. Then the media is what’s read into the computer that night.”

Handcock says voters should be able to adjust to the new machines fairly quickly, and polling officials will also be in place to assist if needed.

“We’ll have extra staff in the polling place, but we will be doing some demos. We don’t have those scheduled yet,” said Handcock. We’re trying to wait to make sure that we get everything tested before we deploy anything. By Texas law, we have to put each piece of equipment through a series of tests before deploying them. We’re in the process of doing that right now, and as soon as we get that done, then we’ll set up some demos.”

Hart InterCivic is based out of Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in College Station is just one of many local businesses looking to...
College Station restaurants looking for workers as enhanced unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Bryan ISD names interim superintendent
Virtual learning
If approved, Senate Bill 15 would allow school districts to offer virtual learning option
AJ Renold with the Heart of Texas Chapter is on the ground in Louisiana.
Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
The new restaurant opened Tuesday on Briarcrest Drive.
Raising Cane’s opens first Bryan restaurant location