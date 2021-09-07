Bryan ISD names interim superintendent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a Tuesday board meeting, Bryan ISD named its interim superintendent.

The school district’s Deputy Superintendent Ginger Carrabine was named to the position, taking over when Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck leaves for Fort Bend ISD.

Whitbeck was named the sole finalist for the top job at Fort Bend ISD on Aug. 26. Under Texas law, the district has to wait 21 days before the hire can be official.

Whitbeck has been the superintendent in Bryan since 2017. Prior to joining BISD, Whitbeck was the deputy superintendent for Fort Bend ISD from 2013-2017.

