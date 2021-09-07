College Station Fire Department responding to apartment complex fire on Marion Pugh Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 200 Block of Marion Pugh Drive.

Crews from the College Station Fire Department and Bryan Fire Department are on scene battling the fire that was reported just after 6 p.m Tuesday evening.

People are asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue working the scene.

A resident told News 3′s Rusty Surette that everyone got out ok. The resident said the fire started on the second floor of the building, which had been undergoing construction recently.

Crews were seen giving oxygen to a dog following a fire at an apartment complex in College Station. (KBTX)

