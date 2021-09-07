Coolest morning in almost 100 days?!

Drier air / lower humidity is here! Ready for a comfortable morning Wednesday? Overnight lows have the potential to drop as low as the mid-to-upper 60s by daybreak tomorrow for most. Sloshing Gulf moisture could hold sunrise temperatures closer to 70° across the far southwestern corner of the area. If we can drop down to the forecast low of 68°, it will be the “coolest” morning Bryan-College Station has walked out to in 96 days. If we only dip to 69°, it will be the coolest start to a day in 57 days. A secondary front is expected to arrive late Wednesday with little fanfare -- afternoon highs are still expected to reach the mid and upper 90s (but again, it is a dry heat).

An influx of humid air is set to briefly return Thursday morning which means lows only fall to the mid-70s and it feels a bit more sticky. As quick as that moisture slips in, it slides back up leaving lower humidity in place through the rest of the week and start of the weekend. Morning 60s and 70s turn around to the dry-heat mid-upper 90s. A feature moving up the western Gulf of Mexico will shove muggy air back in Sunday and could lead to rounds of rainy weather each day next week.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 68. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 97. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 97. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

