COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISDs are not requiring masks for students and staff in the 2020-2021 school year. Each district’s leadership says they are abiding by Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates in schools.

However, other districts in the state are putting mask mandates in place, despite the governor’s orders. Houston, Austin, and Dallas ISDs all have masks mandated for all students, staff and visitors in campus buildings.

A clear comparison cannot be calculated between Bryan, College Station, Austin and Dallas ISDs, due to reporting differences on each district’s dashboard.

Active infection rate can be calculated for each Bryan, College Station, and Houston ISDs, however. This is the percentage of total students and staff who had a reported active case of COVID-19 on Sept. 6.

Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting (KBTX)

To compare Bryan and College Station ISDs to smaller districts, direct active rate comparisons can be calculated using data provided for San Marcos and Eanes ISD, as well.

Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting (KBTX)

