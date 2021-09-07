Advertisement

COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?

COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISDs are not requiring masks for students and staff in the 2020-2021 school year. Each district’s leadership says they are abiding by Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates in schools.

However, other districts in the state are putting mask mandates in place, despite the governor’s orders. Houston, Austin, and Dallas ISDs all have masks mandated for all students, staff and visitors in campus buildings.

A clear comparison cannot be calculated between Bryan, College Station, Austin and Dallas ISDs, due to reporting differences on each district’s dashboard.

Active infection rate can be calculated for each Bryan, College Station, and Houston ISDs, however. This is the percentage of total students and staff who had a reported active case of COVID-19 on Sept. 6.

Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting
Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting(KBTX)

To compare Bryan and College Station ISDs to smaller districts, direct active rate comparisons can be calculated using data provided for San Marcos and Eanes ISD, as well.

Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting
Per districts' own COVID-19 reporting(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in College Station is just one of many local businesses looking to...
College Station restaurants looking for workers as enhanced unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.
Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits end Labor Day weekend
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers