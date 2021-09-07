Goddard earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner...
Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre | Craig Bisacre)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

In her Aggie debut, Goddard won the Aggie Opener 4.1k with a time of 14:26.8. The freshman gutted out the victory with a photo finish lean defeating Steffi Jones of SMU by .2 seconds. The Austin, Texas, native led the Maroon & White to the overall team title with 24 points, defeating runner-up SMU by 25 points.

Goddard is the first female Aggie to earn an SEC freshman weekly honor since Ashley Driscoll did so in 2016 after finishing fourth at the Aggie Opener 4.1k at 14:36.85.

Texas A&M is back in action Sept. 25 as it hosts the Texas A&M Invitational.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

