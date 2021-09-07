Advertisement

Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery

Heart of Texas Red Cross serves Bell, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties
AJ Renold with the Heart of Texas Chapter is on the ground in Louisiana.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross continues to help with recovery efforts in Louisiana following the devastation of Hurricane Ida more than a week ago.

For the last several days, AJ Renold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter has been on the ground in Louisiana.

She spoke with us from Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Renold has been working at shelters to helping coordinate relief supplies and was heading from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Tuesday to help with supply distribution efforts.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have more on the impact the American Red Cross is making with a new report on News 3 at Six.

