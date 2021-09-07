Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross continues to help with recovery efforts in Louisiana following the devastation of Hurricane Ida more than a week ago.

For the last several days, AJ Renold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter has been on the ground in Louisiana.

She spoke with us from Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Renold has been working at shelters to helping coordinate relief supplies and was heading from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Tuesday to help with supply distribution efforts.

