If approved, Senate Bill 15 would allow school districts to offer virtual learning option

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pending Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval, Senate Bill 15 would give districts the option to provide virtual instruction this school year.

Prior to the school year starting, Bryan ISD had discussed the option of a virtual academy but plans were put on hold when the legislative session ended after House Democrats staged a walkout ending the possible approval of House Bill 1468.

During a board meeting Tuesday, staff presented plans of a virtual academy should SB 15 be approved with updated guidelines.

The state would require students who spent 50 percent of last year learning virtual to have passed STARR testing the previous grade level applicable, maintained a “C” or higher in all core classes, and had 90 percent attendance with no more than 10 unexcused absences in a six month period.

Bryan ISD would also apply these requirements to those applying who were in-person learning the previous year.

For students who do not meet these requirements, the Bryan ISD Virtual Academy committee will review all applications and may schedule conference calls with parents to discuss the student’s eligibility.

The state would prohibit teachers from being required to teach both remote and in-person in the same class period.

Districts would also need to establish accountability ratings for the virtual school program.

Staff discussed with the board that Bryan ISD would allow only k-6 grades to qualify for the virtual academy based on the interest of families and those ages not eligible to be vaccinated.

Virtual Academy students would be required to attend classes in real-time and follow the daily schedule set by the school. Students would still be required to take all state and local assessment testing (STARR, TELPAS, etc.) at a district building.

Students accepted into the virtual academy would be required to attend until at least December.

Students who test positive with COVID-19 or quarantining would continue with Schoology assignments and are still considered “in-person”.

If approved by the state, the district would start the application/reviewing process for both students and teachers with the hopes of starting the academy on Sept. 28.

