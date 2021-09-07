Lower humidity is HERE!

For most of us! With upper 70s near sunrise in some spots, folks in our eastern counties are getting awfully close to the upper FIFTIES to start the day. No need to grab the jacket it you’re here in town the next few mornings, but it’s about to be our first real taste of that season after summer, at least in the morning. In the afternoon, well...

Drier air cools down quicker which means morning temperatures can fall to the 60s and low 70s through the rest of the week. It also heats up quickly to allow afternoon thermometers to dangle near 100° through the week. The plus side here: it is a dry heat. So no need to consider a heat index when stepping out, in fact, it could feel a degree or two “cooler” in the shade since the air will be so dry. Enjoy it for what it is -- muggy air swoops back in Sunday thanks to a feature to monitor in the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered rain chances return with that moisture next week.=

Tuesday: Scattered high clouds. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 71. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.