Advertisement

Lower humidity is HERE!

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For most of us! With upper 70s near sunrise in some spots, folks in our eastern counties are getting awfully close to the upper FIFTIES to start the day. No need to grab the jacket it you’re here in town the next few mornings, but it’s about to be our first real taste of that season after summer, at least in the morning. In the afternoon, well...

Drier air cools down quicker which means morning temperatures can fall to the 60s and low 70s through the rest of the week. It also heats up quickly to allow afternoon thermometers to dangle near 100° through the week. The plus side here: it is a dry heat. So no need to consider a heat index when stepping out, in fact, it could feel a degree or two “cooler” in the shade since the air will be so dry. Enjoy it for what it is -- muggy air swoops back in Sunday thanks to a feature to monitor in the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered rain chances return with that moisture next week.=

Tuesday: Scattered high clouds. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 71. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall...
Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

Latest News

A weak front moves drier air into the Brazos Valley while steering a potential tropical feature...
Area of interest in the Gulf moves away from Texas as drier air arrives
Monday Evening Tropical Update 9/6
Monday Evening Tropical Update 9/6
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Lower humidity is on the way!
Monday Evening Weather Update 9/6
Monday Evening Weather Update 9/6