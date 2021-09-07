Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police said they are still working to identify someone who parents accused of doing inappropriate acts Monday at a public park.

Police confirm they were contacted Labor Day by parents at Tiffany Park and a report was filed but no arrests were made.

In a post on Facebook, one parent said the man was touching himself inappropriately while sitting at a bench in the park near children. The parent online said the man was chased away by a father of a child who was at the park at the time.

If you ever see something suspicious happening at this or any other park in the area, contact the police immediately.

