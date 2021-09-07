Advertisement

Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan

Bryan police said they are still working to identify someone who is accused of doing inappropriate acts Monday at a public park.
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police said they are still working to identify someone who parents accused of doing inappropriate acts Monday at a public park.

Police confirm they were contacted Labor Day by parents at Tiffany Park and a report was filed but no arrests were made.

In a post on Facebook, one parent said the man was touching himself inappropriately while sitting at a bench in the park near children. The parent online said the man was chased away by a father of a child who was at the park at the time.

If you ever see something suspicious happening at this or any other park in the area, contact the police immediately.

