Raising Cane’s opens first Bryan restaurant location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Raising Cane’s opened their latest chicken restaurant on Briarcrest Crest Drive next to Walmart.

Their grand opening included activities for guests and the opportunity to win free Cane’s for a year.

They now have more than 560 restaurants in 31 states. More than 100 people were hired for this new location.

“Everybody knows that we‘ve had a location on Texas Avenue. It’s very busy, if you guys have seen the drive-thru line on Texas Avenue. It’s crazy and we’ve been excited. Bryan’s been asking for it for a long time to open one in Bryan and finally today we’re able to do that,” said Mark Strouse, Raising Cane’s Area Director.

That restaurant has fully hired all their new staff but they tell us they welcome applications.

Their address is 2204 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

