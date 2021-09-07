Advertisement

Texas A&M men’s tennis garners four Preseason ITA Rankings

(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Arizona -- Texas A&M men’s tennis garnered a trio of singles rankings and one doubles ranking in the first edition of the ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings, announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Senior Noah Schachter headlines the Aggies in the singles rankings at No. 62, followed by transfer Matthis Ross at No. 79 and rounded out by junior Pierce Rollins at No. 91. Rollins and Schachter earned the No. 60 spot in the doubles rankings.

The Aggies are set to open the 2021-22 season at the Midland Invitational on Friday, Sept. 10. The first chance to see the Maroon & White at the Mitchell Tennis Center will be at the UTR Pro Tennis Tour event on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in College Station is just one of many local businesses looking to...
College Station restaurants looking for workers as enhanced unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Aggies impressed with Haynes King’s first start
Aggies move up to No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Texas A&M Volleyball
Cullen Irons Joins Aggie Volleyball Staff as Volunteer Assistant
Texas A&M’s Smith and Achane Garner Tyler Rose Honorable Mention Honors