Texas A&M’s Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career after leading the Aggies to a 41-10 win over Kent State to open the 2021 season, the league office announced Tuesday.

The lone returning starter on the offensive front, the All-American offensive lineman made his first start at right tackle and helped pave the way for 595 yards of offense, the fourth most in the country last weekend. The Aggies did not punt against Kent State and the offensive unit was successful on 9-of-13 third-down conversion attempts.

Green, a junior from Humble, Texas, anchored an offensive attack that saw the Aggies pile up 303 rushing yards, the most since tallying 313 in the win at Auburn last season. Additionally, the Aggies tallied 292 passing yards to become one of two teams nationally to register at least 290 yards on the ground and through the air in a game this season.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Sept. 7

OFFENSIVE

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

DEFENSIVE

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Reichard, PK, Alabama

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Davis, NG, Georgia

Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

FRESHMAN

Debo Williams, LB, South Carolina

Caden Costa, PK, Ole Miss

