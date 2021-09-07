Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Smith and Achane Garner Tyler Rose Honorable Mention Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith and Devon Achane garnered Honorable Mention honors for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award after the Aggies’ 41-10 season-opening victory over Kent State, SPORTyler and the Tyler Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Smith, a junior wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, posted yardage through the air, on the ground and returning punts against the Golden Flashes. He topped the 100-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career as he hauled in a personal-best eight receptions. Smith reached the end zone twice in the season opener to mark the second time in his career that he has caught multiple touchdowns in a game. Smith’s 127 all-purpose yards on Saturday were the third most he has posted in a single game, trailing last season’s 152-yard output at Alabama and 130-yard performance against North Carolina.

Achane, a sophomore running back from Missouri City, Texas, rushed 12 times for 124 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns Saturday evening. The season-opener marked the second-straight game that he crossed the century mark on the ground after tallying 140 yards in the Aggies’ Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina in January.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in College Station is just one of many local businesses looking to...
College Station restaurants looking for workers as enhanced unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Aggies impressed with Haynes King’s first start
Aggies move up to No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Texas A&M Volleyball
Cullen Irons Joins Aggie Volleyball Staff as Volunteer Assistant
Texas A&M men’s tennis garners four Preseason ITA Rankings